Mahindra announces, “Get Highest Mileage or Give Truck Back” Guarantee on its Entire HCV, ICV & LCV Truck Range

Mumbai : Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, today announced their unique and disruptive customer value proposition “Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back” Guarantee for their entire BS6 range of BLAZO X Heavy, FURIO Intermediate, and Light Commercial trucks including FURIO7 and JAYO.

The new range features the proven 7.2L mPower Engine (HCVs) and mDi Tech Engine (ILCV) with FuelSmart Technology, Mild EGR with proven Bosch After Treatment System that leads to lower Ad Blue Consumption and many other technological advancements, besides the cutting-edge iMAXX Telematics solution, all of which together, ensure guaranteed higher mileage. Given the fact that fuel is a major component of a transporters’ operating cost (over 60%), Mahindra BS6 truck range, with this competitive advantage will provide them an edge, complete peace of mind and scale up their transport business, delivering higher prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “The ‘Get More Mileage or Give Back Truck’ Guarantee across the range of trucks is a landmark move for the light, intermediate and heavy commercial vehicle industry. Given the spiraling fuel prices, there wasn’t a better time to introduce this Customer Value Proposition. I firmly believe that it will reaffirm our customers’ faith in Mahindra’s ability to create technologically advanced, class-leading products and set higher standards for the Indian CV industry, while reflecting our commitment to the segment.”

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, added, “The Mileage Guarantee, ‘Get More Mileage or Give the Truck Back’ was first offered on our HCV truck BLAZO in 2016 and not a single truck has come back. All our new introductions ever since i.e., BLAZO X, FURIO ICV range and FURIO 7 have delivered higher fuel efficiency, which is the outcome of Mahindra’s superior technological prowess rooted into a deep understanding of the Indian customer. Additionally, MTB is offering Service guarantee to ensure higher uptime for our customers through guaranteed speedier turnaround of the truck, be it on the highway or at the dealership workshop. The state-of-the-are iMAXX Telematics technology is further helping lower the Cost of Ownership by providing a firm control to the transporter over his trucks, remotely. All this and the guaranteed higher mileage would eventually translate into higher prosperity of our customers.”

The Company believes that this disruptive customer value proposition will help in its journey of becoming a formidable player in the large CV Segment. The mileage guarantee is governed by Terms and Conditions which are readily available on the company’s website, www.mahindratruckandbus.com.