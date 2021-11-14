Taxpayers’ Lounge of Income Tax Department set up at IITF, 2021

New Delhi: A Taxpayers’ Lounge has been set up by the Income Tax Department in India International Trade Fair, 2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 14th – 27th November 2021, for fostering awareness about various services provided by the Income Tax Department to taxpayers and to facilitate compliance with the various Income-tax rules and procedures.

Shri J. B. Mohapatra, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi inaugurated the Taxpayers’ Lounge today i.e 14.11.2021 at Hall No. 12 in the presence of Members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the Principal Director General of Income Tax (Administration and Tax Payer Services), the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCA), New Delhi and other senior officers of the Income Tax Department.

The Taxpayers’ Lounge seeks to promote an environment of trust between the Department and the taxpayers as also to educate them about the initiatives taken by the Department in recent times. Keeping this objective in mind, various activities have been organised in the Taxpayers’ Lounge such as:

Assistance in application for PAN/e-PAN, Aadhaar-PAN linking and PAN related queries.

Assistance in e-Filing and Form 26AS (tax-credit) related queries.

Providing Taxpayer Information Series brochures on various topics, available both in e-format and paper format.

Virtual Reality Game and Video Car Game conveying the importance of paying Income Tax, to younger age-group visitors, in an engaging manner.

NukkadNatak, Quiz shows, Magic shows, live caricature drawing and drawing/painting competitions for children etc. on the themes of taxation and nation-building for the present and future taxpayers visiting the Trade Fair.

The lounge will also be utilized for obtaining feedback about the problems being faced by the taxpayers. The lounge is, therefore, not only a focused outreach program, but also a platform for exhibiting the service-oriented approach of the Department.

All COVID protocols will be followed during interactions at the Taxpayers’ Lounge.