Inauguration of Customs clearance work on all 7 days of a week including public holidays at Garhi Harsaru

New Delhi: Chief Commissioner of Customs, Delhi Custom Zone, Shri Surjit Bhujabal inaugurated the Customs clearance work on all 7 days of a week including public holidays today at Inland Container Depot (ICD) Garhi Harsaru.

The function was attended by senior officers of Delhi Customs Zone, CEO of GRFL the custodian and President of Delhi Customs Brokers’ Association.

Representatives from reputed organizations such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Jindal Stainless Steel Ltd., Hero Motocorp Ltd., Suzuki Motorcycle India (P) Ltd., Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (P) Ltd., Rico Auto Industries Ltd., Honda Cars India Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric India Ltd., Panasonic India (P) Ltd., Orient Craft Ltd., Greenlam Industries Ltd. including others graced the occasion.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Commissioner of Customs stated that Delhi Customs administration has decided to launch full 7 days customs work at 3 ICDs which includes Sundays and Public Holidays. The three ICDs are Sonepat, Garhi Harsaru and Tughlakabad. He stated that this will be a leap forward towards further facilitation of trade. He also observed that the trade needs to work in sync with their Customs Brokers, and get the delivery order from Shipping Lines and any NOC from other government agencies in advance. Looking forward to the exporters and importers availing this facility, this will allow a faster clearance of cargo reducing dwell time and cost for trade.

Welcoming the Delegates, Shri Manish Saxena, Commissioner of Customs, ICD Patparganj and other ICDs informed that with this new initiative, the Delhi Zone has taken yet another step towards realizing the Government’s objective of further reducing the dwell time in Customs clearance that will results in cost reduction.

The representatives of the custodian, trade and other stakeholders lauded the efforts made by Delhi Customs Zone in trade facilitation through various measures undertaken in recent years. They welcomed the futuristic step of clearance on all seven days a week including holidays and stated that this will ensure uninterrupted production thereby enabling them to honour their commitments towards customers.