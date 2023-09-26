Tata Steel sends five of its cadets to represent India at the Asian Games 2023

Mumbai, September 26, 2023: Five star-cadets from Tata Steel’s two sports academies will represent India at the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023. The contingent from Tata Steel sports academies includes Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Mrinal Chauhan from Tata Archery Academy and Aman Verma and Anisha Verma from TSAF Sport Climbing Academy. The climbing team will also be accompanied by coach Bibhats Roy.

The five-member contingent from Tata Steel sporting ecosystem to Asian Games 2023 will be competing with some of the best athletes in Asia, and many among them being Olympic champions too. While their qualification to represent India at the prestigious Asian Games 2023 stands testimony to their exceptional skills, commitment, and discipline, it also reiterates Tata Steel’s unique role in nurturing young sporting talent in India. The culture of promoting sports in Tata Steel goes all the way back to its early years when Sir Dorabji Tata funded the first Indian contingent comprising four athletes and two wrestlers to the Antwerp Olympic Games in 1920. He was also the first president of the Indian Olympic Association (1927-28).

A brief note on the five athletes

Bhajan Kaur, a rising star from Sirsa, Haryana, joined the Tata Archery Academy in 2021. Her dedication and hard work paid off as she quickly earned a spot in the Indian Archery Team in 2022. Bhajan’s remarkable performance includes winning a bronze medal in the team event at the World Cup Stage 4 in 2023 and a bronze medal in the individual event at the Youth World Archery Championship 2023.

Ankita Bhakat, hailing from Kolkata, has established herself as a formidable force in international archery competitions. Her impressive track record includes gold medals in the World Archery Youth Championship and the World Cup. Ankita’s accomplishments also extend to her participation in the Asian Games 2018. She will now bring her experience and expertise to the Asian Games 2023, aiming for further success.

Mrinal Chauhan, from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, has demonstrated great potential in the field of archery. His notable achievement includes winning a bronze medal in the team event at the World Cup Stage 3 in 2023. Mrinal’s selection for the Asian Games 2023 marks his debut appearance on this prestigious platform, where he aims to make a lasting impact.

Aman Verma, a proud native of Jamshedpur, joined the TSAF Sport Climbing Academy in 2015. He has showcased his skills in prestigious events such as the Singapore Asian Kids Championship 2017, World Youth Championship and Practise 2019, Asian Youth Championship 2019 and more. Aman’s remarkable performance in various national-level sport climbing competitions has earned him numerous medals, positioning him as a strong contender for success at the Asian Games.

Anisha Verma, also hailing from Jamshedpur, became a part of the TSAF Sport Climbing Academy in 2015. She has proudly represented India in events like the China Asian Youth Championship 2018 and the World Youth Championship and Practice 2019. Anisha’s consistent excellence in national competitions has garnered her numerous gold, silver, and bronze medals, solidifying her position as a formidable athlete for the Asian Games.

The climbing team will be accompanied by Bibhas Roy, an exceptional coach known for his passion and adaptability, has been an invaluable asset to TSAF’s Sport Climbing Academy since 2015. With a proven track record of success in diverse and fast-paced settings, Bibhas has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in behaviour management. His certifications, including IMF Certified Sports Climbing Coach (2015) and Level I Route Setting Course (2015), reflect his dedication to continuous learning and growth. Bibhas has also served as a coach for the Indian team in various international championships, bringing his expertise to guide the athletes towards triumph at the Asian Games.