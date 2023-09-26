IndusInd Bank announces multi-year global partnership with International Cricket Council to provide premium experience to customers, employees and cricket fans

Mumbai, 26 September 2023: IndusInd Bank is delighted to announce its multi-year association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a Global Partner for the highly awaited ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Men’s events.

As a Global Partner for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, IndusInd Bank will access an array of exciting activities and promotions for its customers, employees and for cricket fans. The premium opportunity will be through ownership of the flagship Anthem Companion programme, in which selected customers of IndusInd Bank and employees will have a chance for their children to participate in the teams walk out onto the field before the start of play for the national anthems. Other elements of the experience include on-field access, engaging brand activations and the chance to witness some of the best cricketing action.

As a part of this association, IndusInd Bank will have an access to a suite of branding and content assets to build deeper connection with its customers, employees and stakeholders. The partnership exemplifies the Bank’s commitment to the pursuit of excellence, fostering sports, promoting inclusivity and teamwork whilst enhancing the lives of people, through its dedicated sports programme ‘IndusInd ForSports’.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, starts on 5 October with the tournament final at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank, said, “We believe in the transformative power of sports and ICC World Cups are one of the most popular sporting events in the world, with millions of fans tuning in to watch the best cricket teams battle it out. We are extremely proud to be associated with the ICC and believe that this collaboration will further strengthen our brand visibility and enhance our customer engagements, both domestically and internationally. We look forward to create exceptional moments that our customers and employees as well as cricket fans will cherish in the time to come.”

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya, said: “We are delighted to welcome IndusInd Bank into the ICC family as a Global Partner for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Men’s events. We believe that cricket’s vision of more players, more fans and more nations enjoying the sport is well-aligned to IndusInd Bank’s reach and unwavering commitment to excellence. IndusInd Bank will add great value to the event experience, both through the delivery of the Anthem Companion programme and the co-creation of unique experiences and opportunities for its customers, employees as well as cricket fans.”

Photo caption: (From R to L): Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank along with Mr. Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, at the launch event announcing the association of IndusInd Bank with ICC.