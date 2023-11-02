Tata Steel reports Consolidated revenue of Rs 55,682 crores for 2QFY24

Mumbai : Tata Steel today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 55,682 crore for the 2QFY24. India business generated higher margin of around 20% and EBITDA stood at Rs 6,841 crores.

Consolidated Revenues for the half year stood at Rs 1,15,172 crores.

Mr. T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, said, “Tata Steel India delivered steady performance, with crude steel production of around 5 million tons. Domestic deliveries were up 6% YoY, despite renewed volatility and seasonal factors during the quarter. Among the key segments, Auto and Branded Products & Retail had best ever 2Q sales. We have started producing FHCR coils at Kalinganagar CRM complex and have started receiving approvals from automotive OEMs for our cold rolled steel. Our retail sales to home builders continue to grow aided by our strong distribution network. Tata Steel Aashiyana, the e-commerce platform, services more than 10,000 unique customers per month. Moving to Sustainability, we remain committed to Net Zero by 2045 and have calibrated the decarbonisation of steelmaking as per the operating geography. In UK, we plan to invest in a state-of-the-art scrap based EAF with the government support and this will enable reduction of 50 million tons of direct carbon emissions over a decade.”

The Company has spent Rs 4,553 crores on capital expenditure during the quarter and Rs 8,642 crores for the half year. The 5 MTPA expansion at Kalinganagar and 0.75 MTPA EAF project in Punjab are under implementation.

Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, said, “In Europe, margins moderated especially in UK business while Netherlands business was broadly stable on QoQ basis. Revenue per ton was lower in both geographies. However, improved costs in Netherlands led to broadly similar margins. Cash flow from operations before interest stood at Rs 4,658 crores driven by favourable working capital movement. Our capital expenditure was Rs 4,553 crores during the quarter and Rs 8,642 crores for the half year. This is broadly in line with our annual guidance of ~Rs 16,000 crores for FY2024 and we continue to prioritise completion of the 5 MTPA Kalinganagar expansion. Our Net debt stands at Rs 77,032 crores and the group liquidity position remains strong at Rs 27,637 crores. During the quarter, Moody’s upgraded our credit rating to investment grade. Given our plans to change the processed route for steelmaking, the existing heavy end assets at TSUK will only be used for a defined period. Accordingly, we have taken an impairment charge of Rs 12,560 crores in the standalone financial statements. We have also taken a charge of Rs 6,358 crores in consolidated financial statements in relation to the UK business. We continue to remain focused on cost optimisation, operational improvements and working capital management to maximise cashflows.”

Tata Steel is committed to reaching net zero by 2045 and is pursuing decarbonisation of its operations in a phased manner calibrated to the regulatory framework and support from the government and customers in each country.