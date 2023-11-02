“Ama Millets Mission: A Musical Bridge to a Healthier Odisha!”

Bhubaneswar : Connecting people through strings of notes and melodies, music has been a part of our culture since its origin. Where words can’t express emotions, music helps bridge those gaps and create a better understanding. Connecting Odisha with its authenticity and culture, the Odisha Millets Mission has composed its own song, “Ama Millets Mission,” with a captivating music video that promotes their key message to increase local millet consumption for a healthier lifestyle and the economic growth of the state.

“Ama Millets Mission,” launched on November 1st, 2023, is written by the famous Odia lyricist Bapu Goswami and was released on the occasion of a press conference held at the Krishi Bhavan to announce the upcoming Millet Divas. Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain, Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, IAS, Principal secretary and Mr Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Director, Agriculture & Food Production, Odisha graced the event with their presence. The song highlights the importance of millet consumption and how the millets mission is actually a people’s movement meant to reshape the ideological thinking of agricultural practices in the state of Odisha. With its extreme and uncertain climatic conditions, Odisha has untapped millet potential, which the Odisha Millets Mission aims to highlight through this melody.

The millet song features enchanting voices such as Anurag, Sanju, and Hembram, and is sung in four different regional dialects, namely Odia, Sambalpuri, Santhali, and Desai. This underscores the importance of acknowledging the fact that Odisha itself is a vibrant cultural stew, with each ingredient being an integral part of its identity. The song becomes an extremely catchy earworm that the listener can’t get out of their head.

The lively music, accompanied by a charming video, accurately portrays the key message behind the Odisha Millets Mission’s continued efforts to create awareness of the health benefits of millet consumption and how it benefits the local farmers of Odisha. With its people-driven approach, OMM has been generating unique ideas and initiatives that help convey its message in a much more accessible format. Music is a universal language, and understanding that, this song becomes a perfect platform not only to connect with the locals of Odisha but also to attract the attention of audiences to an important step in addressing global issues such as hunger and malnutrition.