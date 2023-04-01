Tata Steel Mining bags Kalinga CSR Award

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Mining has bagged the prestigious ‘Kalinga CSR Award-2021’ at the inaugural ceremony of 7th National Seminar on Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative – 2023 organised at a city hotel here on Friday.

Instituted by the Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services

(IQEMS), Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, the award was conferred on Tata Steel Mining in recognition of the company’s CSR initiatives and best practices undertaken for excellence in CSR.

Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said, “We are happy to receive the prestigious Kalinga CSR Award for Excellence in CSR Interventions. Our unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for communities surrounding our operations has been a driving force behind our efforts. This accolade serves as a testament to our dedication and will undoubtedly inspire us to continue making a significant impact on the lives of those we serve.”

Sushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, Tata Steel Mining in presence of other dignitaries, received the award from the chief guest Pradip Kumar Amat, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha at the function. As a socially and environmentally responsible mining company, TSML has been consistently working towards the betterment and wellbeing of people through its delivery arm Tata Steel Foundation.