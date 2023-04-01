Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings in inaugural match of IPL Cricket in Ahmedabad

In IPL Cricket, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the inaugural match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night. Chasing 179 for victory, Gujarat Titans overhauled the target with 5 wickets in hand and 4 balls to spare. Earlier, put into bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 178 for 7 in the stipulated 20 overs. Gujarat’s Subhman Gill scored 63 off 36 while Chennai’s Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 off 50 balls.

Chennai’s Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up 3 wickets while Gujarat Titan’s Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph grabbed a couple of wickets each. Rashid Khan was adjudged player of the match. Today, April 1, Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at 3.30 pm in Mohali, while Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at 7.30 pm in Lucknow.