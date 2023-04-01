Sachin, Spinny and an enviable boys trip ft. cricket legends Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh

Mumbai : As a part of its brand narrative “Go Far”, Spinny, a full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India, has launched its IPL campaign featuring its strategic investor and squad captain Sachin Tendulkar, along with other legends, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. The films will be released during the IPL 2023, scheduled to take place between March 31 to May 28, 2023. The campaign is about how people go far for love, for dreams, or for themselves and in the true IPL spirit, for their squad.

Campaign Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_1qbhEZDyM

Sachin’s Post – https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqclw_pg1zi/

‘Go Far For Your Squad’ is about the legends taking a road trip in a Spinny SUV. A boys trip all cricket lovers would do anything to be a part of.

Talking about the films and his association with Spinny, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Spinny strives to offer delightful car buying and selling experiences through the timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity. Being a passionate car lover, it has been wonderful working with the team on campaigns that reflect the warm emotions behind car ownership and driving. This time, we decided to take Yuvraj and Anil with us on a memorable trip. We had a great time shooting the films, and I hope these rekindle memories about friendship and togetherness amongst the audience.”

Speaking on the campaign, Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said , “We believe in life and in your choices. All customers should be able to buy a car that you actually, really want to buy, that you know would make you happy. We’re taking forward the brand story, Go Far across internal and external touch points including the IPL campaign. IPL is all about team spirit, entertainment and supporting your players and teams. We wanted this feeling to be expressed in a fun, light-hearted way that connects with our customers, while enjoying their favorite games, this season. Go far for your squad calls out to support your teams, your choices and the ones who matter. All about being a team player, doing what others want, and going far for the squad, as Sachin Tendulkar took his boys on a road trip. With Spinny, we’d go that extra mile, go far at every step to make it happen for each of our customers, including Sachin Tendulkar and his squad. A car is a special purchase for a home and our endeavor is to make it extra special for each of our customers.

The films are conceptualized by Tanya Mahendru, Spinny’s creative partner. “For IPL, we wanted to stitch a narrative with our OG legends. While the young ones strive to make it big this season, these three boys do the opposite – they take a road trip, make new memories outside the world of cricket; the car is a facilitator and a spectator on this boys trip. We wanted to show them all in a never before seen light – more real, bantering, unrestrained and doing little things for the squad.

The essence of Go far for your squad is about being a team player, one with the spirit of sport and also friendship.”

The films are produced by Tiger Baby and speaking about the campaign, Zoya Akhtar, Founder Tiger Baby, said, “This is Tiger Baby’s first commercial ad film and we couldn’t have been happier than it being a collaboration with Spinny. As a studio we aim to tell stories and entertain across all formats and this campaign helped set that up beautifully. We’re looking forward to more such collaborations.”

“It was refreshing to find a concept that was fun and aimed to make its audiences smile. And for us the only way to do that was to have fun shooting and to make sure our cricketing legends felt the same way. So we did. And I hope audiences are able to get in on it!,” adds Arjun Varain Singh, the director of the films.

The Go Far series in its first ad film featured Sachin Tendulkar, Spinny’s brand ambassador & strategic investor, and the brand recreated Sachin’s very first car, a bayers blue Maruti 800. In this film, Sachin goes out and about in the car, which the cricket icon loves the most along with films that explored the extraordinary spirit of ordinary people to go far for dreams, love and to come together to create moments that matter.