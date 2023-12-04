Tata Steel Meramandali organises a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp

Meramandali : Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) organised a special voluntary Blood Donation Camp at its Narendrapur plant at Dhenkanal district of Odisha. Employees and their family members, contract workers came forward voluntarily and donated blood. Total 204 units of blood were collected in the camp.

Ved Prakash Thakur, Chief Shared Services, TSM graced as Chief Guest and inaugurated the camp in the presence of Ramesh Kannan, Chief, Sinter Plants, TSM, Dr Avinash Dash, Senior Registrar, Medical Services, TSM and others.

The entire blood collection process was led by Dr Swarup Sahoo, Blood Bank In-charge, Dhenkanal and other support staffs from the Dhenkanal Blood bank, who were actively involved and conducted the entire blood collection process. The Medical Services Team of TSM coordinated the overall camp.

Employees from TSM voluntarily lined up to donate blood during the entire day to make it a grand success. TSM organises this type of voluntary blood donation camp at regular intervals.