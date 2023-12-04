4th Edition of Odisha Vikash Conclave to put lens on Odisha’s demographic transformation at 2036

Themed ‘Transformative Odisha@2036 Demography & Development,’ the Fourth Edition of the biennial Odisha Vikash Conclave (OVC) is going to be held from December 6 to 7, 2023 in Bhubaneswar.

The two-day Conclave will put lens on Odisha’s demographic transformation and development till 2036. Critical areas identified for deliberation in the conclave include Aging Population, Migration and urbanisation, School Education, Youth, Skilling and Employment; Health and Nutrition.

The OVC 2023 will focus on deliberating on the emerging issues and concerns, responses and remedies, and come up with a roadmap to move forward through an effective collaborative framework.

As a run-up to the Conclave, some in-depth discussions have also been planned with the civil societies, academia, corporate bodies and the youth groups separately, to take insights of various stakeholders. A discourse with selected representatives of panchayats and communities has been scheduled for December 6, 2023.

The Conclave is expected to see around 400 participants from diverse sectors, including civil societies, corporate, academia, researchers and PRI representatives, besides the invitees from the Government. The Conclave has partnered with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and NITI Aayog, which will participate as collaborators in the event.

The Conclave will be an agenda setting event leading to the development of an action plan with key deliverables. The programmatic action plan can guide the implementation of the strategies and initiatives for a transformative Odisha @2036. A fire side chat has been planned to discuss the role of our diaspora in the transformative development of Odisha as well.

Notably, CYSD under the aegis of Odisha Development Initiative (ODI), a broad coalition involving civil society organisations (CSOs), Government, Corporate Sector and Academia, has been organising the Odisha Vikash Conclave every two years since 2016 focusing on separate themes aiming at holistic development of the state. In the previous years, OVC had focused on themes like Scaling up natural farming in Odisha, School Education recovery from COVID 19 pandemic, changing the board contours from distress migration to safe migration and impact of COVID 19 pandemic on women and girls.