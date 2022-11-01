Tata Steel Meramandali in collaboration with Angul Police conducts Cyber Security Awareness

Meramandali : Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) in collaboration with Angul Police organised an awareness session on Cyber security. The session essentially covered topics such as techniques used by fraudsters to commit cybercrime which includes- social media fraud, UPI Fraud, online banking transactions etc. In addition to this it also covered ways to not fall prey to online fraud.

The Session was held at G4 complex, Meramandali for Security personnel and vendor partner employees, in which around 200 people had participated making the session quite engaging. The session was conducted by Naresh Sahu, IIC, Banarpal Police Station, Manash Kumar, IIC, Cyber Crime and Economic Offence Wing, Angul and his team, Sourabh Samal, Sagar Sahu and Aswinikanta Sahu. Among others, Mukesh Kathait, Senior Manager Security of Tata steel Meramandali and other officers of Security and Administration Department of TSM attended the session as well to make it a success.