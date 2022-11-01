IndiGo commences direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh

New Delhi: In its bid to strengthen domestic connectivity and offer consumers the ease of taking direct flights to maximum destinations, IndiGo, has launched direct exclusive flights between Indore-Chandigarh. The ceremony was graced by the Honourable Union Minister for Civil Aviation – Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia and other eminent dignitaries from Indore.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “As part of our mission to enhance accessibility and strengthen domestic connectivity, we have launched direct flights between Indore-Chandigarh. The new flights will not only enhance capacity, but also provide more options to customers. Indore is India’s cleanest city and Chandigarh is the most well-planned city, both have a lot to offer not just in terms of places to visit but also the culture and gastronomic experiences. We will continue to stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience.”

Both Indore and Chandigarh are smart cities and hold historical importance and have many tourist attractions that are must-visit. Indore is the heart of India as it is in the center of Indian Territory that boasts grandeur, history, growth, and modernity. It is the largest city in Madhya Pradesh that has a unique convergence of nature, and historical & contemporary structures all mixed into one. It is the perfect amalgamation of architectural sophistication and industrial progress.

On the other hand, “The City Beautiful”, Chandigarh is one of the modern cities of India designed by the French architect Le Carbusier. The city is named after the “Chandi Mandir” temple situated near the city. Chandi is the goddess of power; whereas garh means a dwelling place, translating into “dwelling place of the goddess Chandi.” Chandigarh is an ideal tourist destination offering a man-made, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Rose Garden and the architectural spectacle, the Capitol Complex. Chandigarh is situated in the foothills of the Shivalik range making the mountains easily accessible from there.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.