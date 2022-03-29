Tata Steel Meramandali conducts Safety Awareness Campaigns among the community

Meramandali: Almost a month-long campaign on safety to observe the 51st National Safety Week, was organised by Tata Steel Meramandali in and around its plant at Narendrapur in Dhenkanal district. The campaign, started on March 4, aimed at creating awareness on improving safety standards, minimising road crash casualties and involved all stakeholders – employees, their family members as well as the local community.

Engineer Puspamitra Jena, Assistant Director, Factories & Boilers, Government of Odisha, Dhenkanal Zone graced the concluding ceremony as Chief Guest and felicitated winners of the various competitions held amongst employees, vendor partner’s employees and family members during the safety week celebrations. Agam Kumar, Chief, Safety, Tata Steel Meramandali and Amit Kumar, Chief, Iron Making, Tata Steel Meramandali and senior executives of the company were also present, among other dignitaries.

To increase mindfulness on safety issues, amongst the rural women and students of Nuagaon, a session was organised where 300 women from around 12 nearby villages participated and learnt about general domestic safety issues from our safety experts. Similarly, a session on basic safety principles of road safety, fire safety, electrical safety, using LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) safely, etc. was conducted for around 80, 9th and 10th class school students and teachers in Parikula High School of Paik Purunakote panchayat. The session was extremely informative and ended with a quiz competition. An awareness session on home safety also took place for family members of employees residing in the plant housing complex.

During this campaign a series of events namely onsite emergency mock drill, safety rally, mass communication meeting, workshops, classroom training, skit, safety choupal, etc. were organised among the workforce to reaffirm our commitment to zero tolerance to accidents.

Earlier a safety workshop was also organized on “Power Plant Safety- Hazards, Controls and Best Practices” in the Kisinda Club within the plant premise in the presence of Engineer Puspamitra Jena, Assistant Director, Factory and Boilers, Dhenkanal Zone, Engineer Archana Dash Assistant Director Factory and Boilers, Angul Zone, Engineer Abani Kanta Naik, Deputy Director, Factory and Boilers, Angul Zone, Ved Prakash Thakur, Chief, Shared Services, Tata Steel Meramandali and Shailesh Verma, MD, Angul Energy Limited. The program was attended by 56 delegates from TSM and neighbouring industries.