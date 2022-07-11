Business

Tata Steel Meramandali celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

~ Over 450 students and employees participate plantation drive and walkathon ~

By OdAdmin

 

Narendrapur : Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) celebrated the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at its Narendrapur plant in Dhenkanal district from July 4 to July 10, 2022. To commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, TSM organised an awareness session and tree plantation drive, engaging with the broader community and students from schools located around the plant.

The participating schools included UP School, Khaliberena, SSS High School, UP School, Kurunti and Nodal High School, Kusupanga. More than 350 students participated in this programme and planted saplings at their school premises. The programme was organised by the Corporate Social Responsibility wing and Environment Department of TSM.

A walkathon organised by TSM’s Sports Committee for the company’s housing colony residents witnessed over 100 employees and their family members participating.

