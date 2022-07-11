JSW Foundation goes on a philanthropy spree in project site villages

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The JSW Foundation has launched some philanthropy works in Paradip and its adjacent areas linking to the proposed JSW project site Dhinkia, Gadakujanga, and Nuagaon villages before launching of its planned project there.

The charity works of JSW have been recognized as the renovation of schools and Anganwadi centers, supply of bench, desks, and books to students, drinking water, street lights installation,free health camp, and road connectivity to project site villages in last two months.

According to a JSW press release informed that recently benches and desks have been supplied to students reading in Ghanagalia high school on the Paradip outskirts and the kitchen and dining rooms of the school have been renovated from JSW CSR funds. Similar works have been done at primary school at Sandhakuda inside Paradip port town. As many as 664 students would be benefited for this philanthropy works,the press release said.

However, a high-rise water tank has been established at Bangalipada primary school premises to supply drinking water to students and local residents.

Earlier JSW foundation had provided funds for the development and beautification of 15 Anganwadi centers in the proposed project site Dhinkia, Nuagaon, and Gadakujanga villages, arranging free health checkup camps, development of village roads, and street lights installation there [Ends]