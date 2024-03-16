Tata Steel Medica Hospital Kalinganagar observes ‘World Kidney Day’

Kalinganagar, March 15, 2024: An awareness session on kidney care was organised at Tata Steel Medica Hospital, Kalinganagar on Thursday celebrating ‘World Kidney Day’.

Around 60 persons including dialysis patients and their family members participated in the awareness session that aimed at raising awareness about kidney disease prevention, risks and available treatment. The event provided invaluable insights and information to promote kidney health and well-being.

A team of doctors including Prof. Gopal Charan Das, Head of Department of Nephrology, Dr. Sudhanshu Sekhar Sutar, Medical Superintendent and Department of General and GI Surgery, Dr. Smrutiranjan Muduli, Head of Department of Emergency and Critical Care, and Dr. Debasish Das (Senior Medical Officer) participated in the session.

Apart from this, Ms Pritichanda, Physiotherapist, TS Medica and Ms Rukshana, Dietician, TS Medica also shared their expertise during the event, offering practical advice and guidance to the participants.