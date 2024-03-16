Galgotias University Signs MoU with Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to Enhance Skill Ecosystem

National, March 15, 2024: Galgotias University, leading academic institution signed an MoU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in the esteemed presence of Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji, and NSDC CEO Shri Ved Mani Tiwari. This partnership represented a significant milestone in fostering skill development and enhancing the value of the university’s courses.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships in shaping India’s future-ready workforce. He highlighted the role of skilling initiatives in preparing the population for 21st-century job markets and driving economic growth. The event also witnessed the launch of Mock Test 2.0 by NIMI and four new-age courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, aligning India’s youth with the technology-driven market.

Furthermore, through these strategic alliances, NSDC and its partners will design tailored courses, issue certifications, organise job fairs, and extend access to millions of Indians, enabling them to capitalise on these newfound opportunities.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, stated, “We are delighted to formalise our collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. This partnership signifies a momentous step towards enhancing skill development and empowering our students. We are honored to embark on this journey of empowerment and innovation with such esteemed partners, further reinforcing the vision of ‘Kaushal Bharat, Kushal Bharat’ envisioned by our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

Galgotias University is committed to leveraging this collaboration to enhance its skill development initiatives and ensure that students are equipped with industry-relevant competencies. Through innovative programs and industry partnerships, the university aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and skill development initiatives, ensuring the competitiveness of India’s young workforce.