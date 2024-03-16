TVS iQube continues its growth in Odisha, achieves sales milestone of over 7000 units

Bhubaneswar, March 15, 2024: TVS Motor Company, a leading global automaker operating in the two and three-wheeler segments announced that the TVS iQube series has achieved sales milestone of over 7000 units across Odisha. With over 2.5 Lakh TVS iQube units sold across India, the momentum towards electric mobility is unmistakable.

Taking this electric revolution ahead, TVS Motor Company has further announced that in addition to the FAME II subsidy, customers can now also avail benefit scheme of up to Rs. 10,199 on the purchase of TVS iQube electric scooters across key cities in Odisha. The effective price of TVS iQube range of scooters starts at Rs. 118,073.

The TVS iQube stands out with its advanced features designed for urban commuters. Equipped with a robust 3.4 kWh battery and boasting a real-world range of 100 kilometres, the TVS iQube ensures a seamless and reliable commuting experience. Its spacious 31-litre under seat storage provides ample space for storing essentials, while practical features like a large footboard and wider seat make it the easiest scooter to transition and ride.

Additionally, customers can enjoy savings of up to Rs. 1.2 lakh rupees over three years due to its super low running cost of 30 paise per kilometre. With over 118 connected features, including a 7” TFT screen and clean UI, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry along charger, reverse parking assistance, vehicle tracking, vehicle health and safety notifications, the TVS iQube sets a new standard for smart and intuitive urban mobility.

Over two and half lakh customers have adopted the TVS iQube Electric mirroring the national shift towards EVs. Towards this exciting EV journey, TVS Motor Company is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free. Currently, the scooter is available in 348 cities and 612 dealerships across India.