UNIVO Education expands its leadership team with the appointment of Ravendra Kumar Singh as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi, 15 March 2024: UNIVO Education, India’s leading online higher education company, has today announced the appointment of Ravendra Kumar Singh as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ravendra brings over 17 years of diverse experience in software engineering and development to his new role.

Commenting on this appointment, Siddharth Banerjee, CEO, UNIVO Education, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ravendra Kumar Singh on board as our CTO. We look forward to his contributions in advancing our technology capabilities and nurturing tech talent. Ravendra has joined us during this exciting phase of growth for the company. We have witnessed outstanding growth in our business in the last year, and Ravendra’s leadership will play a critical role in scaling our technology operations in alignment with UNIVO’s future growth plans.”

Ravendra’s professional journey includes pivotal roles at fintech companies, spearheading the creation of Paytm Payments Bank’s core banking division from inception and contributing to creating payment solutions and best practices for government projects at BillDesk. During his tenure at Infosys, Ravendra led significant transformations across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for banks such as Punjab National Bank in India and the UK, as well as DBS Bank in Singapore. Furthermore, he played a key role in HT Media’s digital initiatives, overseeing the launch of new sub-domains and the development of web and mobile applications.

His background in building technologies from scratch aligns seamlessly with UNIVO Education’s vision of revolutionizing online higher education through AI-powered personalized learning experiences. His proficiency in leading transformative initiatives ensures UNIVO’s continued pioneering role in innovation, enhancing the online higher education experience and empowering learners across India.

On joining UNIVO, Ravendra Kumar Singh, CTO, UNIVO Education, said, “I’m thrilled to join UNIVO Education, an innovator in the realm of online higher education. It is not often that we get an opportunity to play a key role in a company that gets to shift the industry landscape. And I am deeply committed to leveraging technology to make a positive impact. As an experienced technology leader, I look forward to driving innovation in tech to further support UNIVO’s ambitious plans for business.”

Outside of work, Ravendra enjoys indulging in his passions for food, music, and travel, and he provides personal mentorship for students from rural backgrounds, guiding them on their career paths.

UNIVO is strategically advancing its technological prowess to fuel innovation and foster growth, with Ravendra leading the charge in expanding its tech team amidst the evolving Edtech landscape.