Tata Steel Kalinganagar organises Mega Health Camp for Contract Workers

Kalinganagar, December 08, 2023: A ‘Mega Health Camp’ was organised for the contract workers at the Utility & Power System Department of Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) in Kalinganagar under Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by YGS Prasad, Chief Agglomerates, TSK, Yaswant Pandey, Chief, HRBP, TSK, Pradeep Chakraborty, Chief, Utility & PS, TSK and Ravindra Jamuda, President, TSK Workers’ Union. Among others present on the occasion were other senior officials of TSK and TSK Workers’ Union.

More than 220 contract workers underwent extensive health screening during the health camp that was organised by Occupational Health Services (OHS), TSK in association with Utility & PS Department, TSK.

The camp encompassed consultation with medical professionals, diagnosis and informative sessions on preventive healthcare along with lifestyle modification counselling.