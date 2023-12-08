XIM University Marks Another Successful Foundation Day Celebration

Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar celebrated its Foundation Day Ceremony on the 8th of December 2023, at the Old Campus, Bhubaneswar.

The University continuously focuses on providing good quality education that meets the needs of society and enables the building of sustainable communities globally. It was laudable to recognize the crucial role played by all stakeholders in contributing to the excellence and growth of the first Jesuit University in the country.

The University fraternity and invited guests had an opportunity to listen to the talk delivered by Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. She shared valuable insights into the healthcare industry, leadership, and her experiences in managing a major healthcare institution. She said that Belief is power and Purpose is the way of life ! Today, Innovation, Team spirit and agility are the mantras for success.

The presence of key officials of XIM University namely, Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., Chairman of the Board of Governors, Shri. Rajive Kaul, Chairman Emeritus, Fr. Antony R Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor, Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar, and Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance Officer as well as prominent board members and distinguished faculty added prestige to the occasion. During the ceremony, Ms. Suneeta Reddy was conferred the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Business Management by the University.

The event commenced with the welcome note by Shri. Rajive Kaul. The employees were felicitated with long service medals, which is a commendable practice, highlighting the university’s appreciation for dedication and loyalty among its workforces. The concluding vote of thanks by Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J. acknowledged the collective efforts of the university community in fostering a sense of unity, pride, and shared achievement.