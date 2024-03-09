Tata Steel Kalinganagar observes International Women’s Day

Kalinganagar, March 08, 2024: Commemorating International Women’s Day, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) saluted the spirit of its female workforce through a series of activities during an event organised by Engineering & Project Team, TSK at Sampoorna Kitchen compound inside its plant premises in Kalinganagar on Friday.

More than 200 women including employees and contract workers participated in the event which included experience sharing sessions and cultural performances.

As part of the celebrations, on Thursday, a Health Camp was organised by JDC Iron Making, TSK, in collaboration with Occupational Health Centre (OHS), TSK, benefiting 195 women including employees and contract workers. The health camp was inaugurated by YGS Prasad, Chairman, JDC Iron Making in the presence of Rabindra Jamuda, President, Tata Steel Kalinganagar Workers’ Union (TSKWU) and Damodar Soy, Secretary, TSKWU.