PM Modi hails tea garden community of Assam for their hard work

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today said that Assam Tea has made its way all over the world. He lauded the tea garden community for their grit and hard work.

The Prime Minister posted on X :

“Assam is known for its splendid tea gardens, and Assam Tea has made its way all over the world.

I would like to laud the remarkable tea garden community, which is working hard and enhancing Assam’s prestige all over the world.

I also urge tourists to visit these tea gardens during their visits to the state.”