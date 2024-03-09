NationalTop News

PM Modi hails tea garden community of Assam for their hard work

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today said that Assam Tea has made its way all over the world. He lauded the tea garden community for their grit and hard work.

The Prime Minister posted on X :

“Assam is known for its splendid tea gardens, and Assam Tea has made its way all over the world.

I would like to laud the remarkable tea garden community, which is working hard and enhancing Assam’s prestige all over the world.

I also urge tourists to visit these tea gardens during their visits to the state.”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.