Tata Steel Kalinganagar and NINL organise ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ Programme

Kalinganagar : In the run up to Gandhi Jayanti, Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath, a nationwide initiative calling for one hour of citizen-led “shramdaan for swachhata,” was marked by Tata Steel Kalinganagar with a large-scale cleaning campaign in and around Kalinganagar. The event took place on Sunday, with Tata Steel Kalinganagar employees and local community members participating to promote positive change in the community.

A range of cleanliness drives were organised by TSK Security team at different places in Kalinganagar, including Government Primary School of Ranagundi, Duburi Chowk, Market area near Gate-1, Gate-1, Gate-3, Gate-4, Gate-8, Gate-10 and IM Section of TSK. Besides that, a cleaning campaign was additionally arranged at the DET Canteen, VP Office, Creche, bus parking area, Plot 2 Housing Complex, and Project Office of Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL).

Similarly, a team from Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) carried out a cleanliness drive at various locations, such as Kapileswar College, Duburi, security barracks, gates, and boundary wall area of NINL. As a follow-up, a poster competition and a plantation drive were organised on the premises.

Additionally, an awareness session on cleanliness was organised at the General Project office for LMV drivers and bus drivers.