KIMS Organises Massive Swacchata Hi Seva Drive on Campus

Bhubaneswar : Celebrating the 9th Anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, a flagship programme of the Government of India to instil the philosophy of cleanliness among people across the entire nation, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), a constituent under the KIIT-DU, today organised a mega cleanliness drive for “Swachhata Hi Seva” (SHS) programme as part of Swachhata Pakhwada, 2023 on the medical college campus.

The programme was executed under the leadership of KIMS Principal Prof Ambika Prasad Mohanty and Medical Superintendent Prof Rama Chandra Das on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

Senior faculty members and staff including Vice-Principal Prof Shubhransu Patro, Additional MS Prof Kabikanta Samantray, Senior Professor O&G Dr Sudhanshu Kumar Rath and Group Director Mr Dillip Kumar Panda and many others joined the SHS drive.

The SHS drive started at 10 am and continued till 11 am and the faculty and staff members participated in the activity to make the campus clean. It was a wonderful sight for the public to watch as the doctors, who usually handle patients with their stethoscopes and surgical equipment today took the brooms and cleaned the campus along with other staff members.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof Ambika Prasad Mohanty called for a sustained campaign round the year to keep the college campus clean and green.