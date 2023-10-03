Jindal Steel & Power Lays Foundation Stone for Grand Shiv Temple at Deojhar in Barbil

Joda/Barbil: Embracing the spirituality and the community aspiration, the Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, Shri Naveen Jindal, and Chairperson of JSP Foundation, Smt. Shallu Jindal, laid the foundation stone for a magnificent Shiv Temple, ‘Devalaya,’ in the heart of Devbhoomi, Jindal Nagar, Barbil.

This auspicious occasion took place on 29th September, 2023 was graced with the presence of Padmasri Tulsi Munda and Shri Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, JSP, community leaders, villagers, and the residents of Jindal Nagar , Deojhar.

The foundation stone laying rituals were performed in a spiritually charged atmosphere with vedic traditions.

Addressing the Participants in this auspicious occasion Shri Naveen Jindal emphasized upon preserving and spreading Indian culture and ethic of ‘Vasudheiva Kutumbakam.’ “This Temple will become a Holy Shrine for the Local Community as well as for the Residents of Jindal Nagar to worship Dev Dev Mahadev and seek His Cosmic Bliss for their mental peace and good health. We sincerely treat our local community as our extended Family and work for consistent improvement of their Quality of Life. Construction of this Temple is one step more to ensure their spiritual upliftment and peaceful co- existence” added Mr Jindal.

Seeking Mahaprabhu Sadashiv’s Divine Blessings for the good health and prosperity of the local community and that of the residents of Jindal Township, Smt. Shallu Jindal said, “This temple will foster spirituality, fellow feeling and nobility amongst the People. And this Temple in the vicinity of the upcoming Jindal Arogyam Hospital will add to the spiritual and mental strength of the Patients and their attendants for early recovery. I am longing to perform Shivratri Pooja in this Temple along with our local community.” She added.

JSP Foundation, the Social Arm of the Company, aims to complete the construction of the temple in the next 20 months. This grand temple, standing 58 ft above the ground, will be crafted with Kalinga style of architecture with Nagara pattern using traditional Khandolite stone and symbolizing endurance and timeless spirituality.

This Bhoomi Pujan programme was conducted by Sri Prashant Hota, President & Group Head CSR and Odisha Head Corporate Communication with the support of Team JSP Barbil. Mrs and Mr Purushottam, Plant Head of JSP Barbil performed the rituals of Bhoomi Pujan.

In this auspicious occasion, senior functionaries of JSP, Shri Damodar Mittal, Executive Director, Shri Ashish Pandey, Head Raw Material & Slurry Pipeline, Sri Pramod Kumar Patra, Unit Head Kasia Mines, Sri Kamalakanta Nanda Unit Head Tensa Mines, Shri Ashish Mohanty, HR Head, Mr Vargil Lakra, CSR Head, Shri Mukesh Agrawal, AGM, Civil Constructions and other senior company officials were present.

