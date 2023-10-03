Central University of Odisha Commemorates Gandhi Jayanti, Shastri Jayanti, and International Day of Non-Violence

CUO to start Centre for Gandhian Studies and the Centre for Gopabandhu Studies: Prof. Tripathi

The Central University of Odisha came together at its permanent campus in Sunebeda to observe the momentous occasions: Gandhi Jayanti, Shastri Jayanti, and the International Day of Non-Violence. Honorable Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, joined by the esteemed teaching and non-teaching staff, paid a heartfelt floral tribute to the iconic figures Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation and Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister of India on the eve of their birth anniversaries.

In his address to the University community, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi shed light on the profound principles championed by Mahatma Gandhi, emphasizing the values of ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truthfulness), and seva (service to mankind) that continue to inspire the pursuit of world peace. He remarked, “The whole world recognizes the noble doctrines of Mahatma that guide people toward a peaceful existence.”

Discussing the Indian values and Mahatma Gandhi’s policy of non-violence in the context of the International Day of Non-Violence, he referred to the philosophy of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Prof. Tripathi also underlined the significant contributions and moral responsibility demonstrated by former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The Vice-Chancellor spoke passionately about the enduring legacy of Utkal Mani Gopabandhu, often referred to as the “Gandhi of Odisha,” and his unwavering commitment to serving humanity. He urged everyone to follow Gopabandhu’s path and ideals for the advancement of universal peace and development. Additionally, he announced the University’s plans to establish the Centre for Gandhian Studies and the Centre for Gopabandhu Studies, demonstrating its dedication to these pivotal philosophies.

Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Sociology, extended a warm welcome and underscored the significance of the day.

Prof. N. C. Panda, Registrar and Finance Officer in charge, stressed the timeless importance of ahimsa (non-violence) in his address. He highlighted that the doctrine of non-violence has its roots in ancient Indian wisdom, with teachings found in the Bhagavad Gita, Buddhism, and Jainism, all of which greatly influenced Mahatma Gandhi’s life and beliefs.

Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean of the School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, delved into Gandhi’s vision for education, stating, “Mahatma Gandhi envisioned colleges and universities to be closely linked to industries, producing graduates in alignment with industry needs. This approach would eradicate disparities and provide opportunities for all based on their education.”

Prof. Hemraj Meena and Prof. Srijib Bhusan Bagchi also shared their insights into the enduring relevance of Gandhi’s way of life, thoughts, and activities in today’s society.

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer of the University, extended heartfelt gratitude to all those in attendance. The event witnessed a large gathering of teaching and non-teaching staff, united in their reverence for these iconic leaders and their teachings.

To honor the Father of the Nation, the University organized a “Swachata Hi Seva” program on October 1, 2023, which included activities such as cleaning of campus and adjacent villages and painting and debate competitions among the students, reaffirming their commitment to Gandhi’s ideals.