Tata Steel Foundation’s RISHTA Project organises ‘Saathiya Samaroh’

~70 adolescents from Danagadi and Sukinda blocks participate

~ RISHTA Project operates in 209 Villages in Jajpur’s Sukinda and Danagadi Blocks

Kalinganagar : Tata Steel Foundation’s RISHTA Project organised a one-day ‘Saathiya Samaroh’ in Danagadi block of Jajpur on Tuesday.

Mandakinee Kar, Chairperson, Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR), graced the occasion as chief guest. Rexona Jena, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Jajpur, Niranjan Kara, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Jajpur, Lankeswar Amatt, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kalinganagar, Rohit Ranjan Paul Minz, Manager, RISHTA project and Allen Kim Joseph, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation, Kalinganagar were present on the occasion.

70 adolescents from Danagadi and Sukinda blocks participated in this one-day event. The event was organised to felicitate these 70 Saathiyaas or peer educators on successfully completing an advanced training programme organised earlier. After receiving the advanced training, they in turn are further disseminating the knowledge to the other Saathiyaas/peer educators.

During the event, participants were distributed ‘Saathiya Kits’ containing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material pertaining to reproductive health.

The ‘Saathiya Samaroh’ represents a significant step forward in empowering adolescents with knowledge and resources related to reproductive health.

Project RISHTA is a community-based and youth-led programme that aims to reduce early marriage in rural areas. The programme trains peer educators to counsel youth on child marriage prevention, Adolescent Reproductive Sexual Health (ARSH) education, and youth development opportunities.

Implemented in 2013 in Jajpur district, RISHTA Project has now reached 209 villages across 48 Gram Panchayats in Sukinda and Danagadi blocks of Jajpur. Much progress has been made in reducing the number of early marriages in the past few years. It has increased awareness about ARSH education in communities and improved the overall health of adolescents by identifying and training peer educators among them.