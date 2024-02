The President of India has been pleased to appoint the following as the Chairperson and Members of Lokpal:

Chairperson

1. Shri Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar

Judicial Members

2. Shri Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy

3. Shri Justice Sanjay Yadav

4. Shri Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi

Members other than Judicial Members

5. Shri Sushil Chandra

6. Shri Pankaj Kumar

7. Shri Ajay Tirkey

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.