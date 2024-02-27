MCL contributes to Healthcare with Inauguration of Cardiac Care Hospital

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) reinforced its commitment to social well-being through the inauguration of the Cardiac Care Hospital in Jharsuguda, Odisha, by the Hon’ble Chief Minister. Shri Akshay S Bapat, Director (Technical/Project & planning), MCL was present in the inaugural ceremony.

Committed to advancing healthcare accessibility, MCL has funded a state-of-the-art 100-bedded Cardiac Care Hospital to be run by the Government of Odisha in Jharsuguda. Established under CSR initiatives, at an investment of Rs 103.58 crores, this investment includes the construction of the hospital infrastructure, procurement of medical equipment, and establishment of residential accommodations for medical personnel.

The Cardiac Care Hospital emerges as a beacon of advancement in healthcare for relatively less advanced areas in Western Odisha. Equipped with advanced medical technologies, it will deliver cardiac care services by treatment at affordable costs to the residents of Western Odisha.