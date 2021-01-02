Tata Steel Foundation organizes ‘Manthan Yatra’ at Joda

Joda: With an objective to provide a common platform that facilitates shared perspectives and collective thinking on key issues affecting the youth, Tata Steel Foundation, the CSR wing of Tata Steel organized ‘Manthan Yatra’, a one-day youth engagement programme at Joda on Saturday.

As part of the programme, two engagement activities were conducted simultaneously at Tata Steel Foundation office and St Xavier School Campus, Azad Basti, Joda.

In the event organised at Tata Steel Foundation office, a focused group discussion on various global issues like global warming, quality education, self-employability, etc was organised in which 30 youth from in and around Joda participated. On the occasion, various success stories of youth in the region were also discussed who had been role models for others in the region.

In a similar event at St Xavier School Campus, Azad Basti, Joda, a cultural programme was organised where 30 youths from across Joda participated and performed.

It may be noted here that the 5 youth from today’s focused group discussion will represent the youth of Joda in ‘Dhwani’, an online youth conclave to be organised by Tata Steel Foundation on January 12, 2021 which is celebrated across the nation as National Youth day marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. During ‘Dhwani’, the video recording of today’s cultural performances will also be showcased.

Mr Tanmay Kar, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation and Mr Rohit Minj, Programme Manager, RISHTA along with officials TSF and ‘RISHTA’ project coordinated the events.

