Raipur: Jindal Power Limited (JPL) a subsidiary of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) led by renowned Industrialist Mr. Naveen Jindal has been declared the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 coal mine by the Ministry of Coal.

“Jindal Power Ltd. won an auction for Gare Palma IV/1 coal mine at 25% bid premium of the representative price. We are thankful to the Ministry of Coal for declaring us as the successful bidder”, said V R Sharma, MD, JSPL in a statement in a press release here today.

