Tata Steel Foundation Celebrates Raja Festival at Sukinda and Danagadi

Kalinganagar: Tata Steel Foundation celebrated the ‘Raja Festival’ at Gobarghati, Trijanga, and Sansailo Panchayats under Danagadi and Sukinda blocks of Jajpur district in Odisha on Friday. More than 900 participants, including women and girls from the rural and tribal communities of these regions, participated in the day-long celebration, which aimed at fostering a sense of unity, joy, and cultural pride.

The events conducted at four locations across three panchayats aimed at imbibing the essence of the festival, and engaging activities like quizzes on menstruation, cooking competitions, drawing competitions, and dance programs were organized across the four locations. The objective of the event was to celebrate womanhood and strengthen cultural bonds within the communities, making the festival both enjoyable and educational for the participants.

The celebrations not only highlighted the importance of community engagement and cultural preservation, but also promoted unity and mutual respect. The palpable enthusiasm and participation of the women and girls ensured that the spirit of Raja was truly felt by all.