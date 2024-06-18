Amazon India Sets Record for Employee Volunteer Participation in Global Month of Volunteering

Bangalore, June 16, 2024: Amazon.in today announced that the Global Month of Volunteering celebrated in May 2024 saw a record participation of over 1.1 lakh Amazon Employees including corporate employees and associates in India, an increase of 100% YoY. This underscores the company’s deep commitment to create impact and engage with the communities across. Through volunteering efforts, Amazon addressed key focus areas like women empowerment, sustainability, food security, and education. With a mission to educate, inspire, and connect, Amazon.in created over 400 volunteering opportunities across India, partnering with more than 55 non-profit organizations where employees can participate in a variety of in-office, outside-office, and virtual volunteering activities.

“At Amazon, the well-being of the communities we serve is core to our success. Our Global Month of Volunteering unites our employees and empowers them to make a real difference. Through GMV, we have already impacted the lives of over 1.36 lakh beneficiaries across India,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India. “We are committed to making a lasting impact throughout the year and will continue to leverage our resources for the greater good, striving to be the good neighbour for the communities we live and work in,” added Manish.

Amazon.in engaged volunteers to highlight volunteering as a global force for good through meaningful and impacting activities including volunteers uniting to support and empower communities by fostering local self-help groups to promote indigenous products enabling a sustainable livelihood; supporting girl students in STEM education through various nonprofit collaborations; helping reduce waste in communities by transforming waste fabric into usable bags and planting self-sustaining saplings while encouraging them towards building a more sustainable and environmentally conscious community; distributing ration kits including ready-to-eat meals and essential groceries like dal and rice among underserved communities; and creating engaging learning modules and rejuvenating learning spaces including interactive classes, restocked libraries, turning schools into vibrant centers of creativity and knowledge among several others.

Amazon continues to make significant strides in empowering communities through a variety of impactful initiatives. Amazon has positively impacted more than 7.8 million people nationwide. By leveraging its vast resources and innovative capabilities, Amazon focuses on providing essential education and skills training to underserved populations. Programs such as Amazon Future Engineer aim to bridge the gap in computer science education, offering young students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to gain crucial skills for their future careers. These educational efforts are complemented by numerous scholarship programs designed to ensure that financial barriers do not become a challenge for access to quality education. Likewise, Amazon is committed to promoting health and hygiene awareness through targeted campaigns. So far, Amazon touched the lives of over 20,000 women and girls. Additionally, we are enabling entrepreneurship in this space by setting up sanitary napkin production units in several cities including cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. These manufacturing units not only provides sustainable livelihood solutions for 60 rural women through a cost-effective model but also ensures the availability of environmentally responsible products for over 2000 rural women and girls in their neighborhoods.

Overall, Amazon’s comprehensive community impact strategy underscores its commitment to leveraging technology and resources to drive positive change and support sustainable development across various sectors. The company’s ongoing efforts demonstrate a clear dedication to creating lasting benefits for communities around the world where its employees live and work.