Tata Steel Foundation at Meramandali spearheads awareness campaign on Dengue and Malaria

Dhenkanal : As part of its health initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) kick started campaign on creating awareness on vector borne diseases such as Dengue and Malaria in the peripheral villages of Tata Steel Meramandali. Looking at the rising cases of Dengue in some parts of the state, this significant initiative on public health was commenced from Nuagaon village from September 11, 2023.

The campaign was inaugurated by village leader Dharmendra Senapati, in the presence of the president and secretary of Nuagaon. Among others Ashish Mohapatra, Head Medical Services, TSM, Gayatri Nayak, Manager, Public Health, TSF and other officials of TSF were present. On this occasion an awareness session followed by demonstration of antilarval activity and leaflet distribution were organised.

Spanning over 100 villages in Odapada and Hindol blocks, this comprehensive campaign aims to create a safer and healthier environment for residents by addressing vector-borne diseases such as Dengue and Malaria, which are spread by mosquitoes. The primary objective of the campaign is to empower villagers with knowledge and reduce the incidence of vector-borne diseases in the region. As part of this drive, awareness campaign, anti larval activity, leaflet distribution, testing of people through its Medical Public Health Unit will be carried out till next couple of months. The importance of antilarval activity was also highlighted and demonstrated on this occasion.

TSF remains committed to supporting such endeavours that prioritize the well-being of communities and contribute to their overall development.