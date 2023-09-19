Tata Steel Foundation’s RISHTA Project organises ‘Saathiya Samaroh’

Meramandali: Tata Steel Foundation’s (TSF) RISTHA hosted an impressive ‘Sathiya Samaroha’ programme at the Balaramprasad Kalyan Mandap on September 16, 2023, in Meramandali, This gathering united Peer educators (Adolescents) from 7 Gram Panchayats (GPs) located in the Odapada block, signifying a notable stride in the empowerment and upliftment of local communities.

The event drew spirited participation from over 65 attendees, including Peer educators, Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi supervisors, PRI (Panchayati Raj Institution) leaders from neighbouring Gram Panchayats, block government officials, and other key stakeholders.

The Sathiya Samaroha programme provided a dynamic platform for peer educators to exchange experiences, discuss challenges, and celebrate achievements while boosting confidence, enhancing leadership skills, and promoting connections among peers from diverse backgrounds. Distinguished guests emphasized critical issues like child marriage, substance abuse, and school dropouts, sharing insights and conducting engaging activities for concept retention. The programme also honoured a state-level volleyball athlete, inspiring the Peer educators.

The event was arranged by Subash Behera, the Field Team Coordinator (FTC), Odapada Block in collaboration with Binita Nirupamma Toppo from the RISHTA Team. They received valuable assistance from Kabita Dhal, the Block Officer for RISHTA, as well as support from TSF. Notable attendees included Nibedita Tripathy, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO); Amitabh Swain, Vice-Chairman, Odapada Block and Subash Ch. Sahoo, Block Officer for the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

This programme successfully met its objectives, enhancing Peer educators’ confidence and leadership skills, fostering collaboration and idea exchange across diverse regions.