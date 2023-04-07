Rungta Mines sets up new TMT Steel Bar plant in Dhenkanal of Odisha as part of its expansion plan

Bhubaneswar : Rungta Steel, the leading TMT bars and integrated steel products manufacturer and the flagship company of Rungta Mines Limited, announced the commissioning of its newly- established plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The state-of-the-art facility, spread across acres will process Rungta Mines’ flagship product- steel TMT bars.

The commissioning of this plant marks a significant milestone for Rungta Steel, as it will increase the company’s capacity to produce high-quality steel TMT bars to cater to its key markets in Chattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. This will allow the company to meet the growing demand for quality steel in the expanding domestic Indian market.

Mr. Arvind Kumar, Senior General Manager and Head- Sales and Marketing (TMT) said, “It is with immense pleasure that we announce the commissioning of our new plant in Dhenkanal. This facility represents a major investment for our company and is a testament to our commitment of producing high-quality TMT bars in an ecologically responsible manner. We look forward to continue contributing to the rapidly growing domestic steel market of India.”

The new plant has been designed to operate with the latest technology, ensuring the plant operates in an environmentally sustainable manner, in compliance with all applicable regulations.

Rungta Steel’s rich legacy in steel manufacturing comes with a track-record of over five years of producing high-quality TMT Bars and steel as consistent grades, tolerances, and dimensions that guarantee consistency in quality and stability. The commissioning of the new plant is expected to further strengthen the company’s portfolio of products and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.