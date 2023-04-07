Delhi’s India Habitat Centre Hosts Gajendra Sahu’s Solo Art Exhibition Exhibition showcases 45 Years of Creative Excellence

New Delhi : The solo Art Exhibition of eminent artist Gajendra Prasad Sahu is now underway at Visual Art Gallery in New Delhi’s India Habitat Centre. Entitled as ‘Chitrakavya’, the five days long show will be on view till 10th April 2023. The one man Exhibition showcases the creative excellence and Artistic Accomplishments of Shri Sahu spanning over 45 years. Inaugurated by Union minister of State for Culture Minakshi Lekhi, the unique exhibition consisting of around 40 exhibits based on the themes like essence of family and fragrance of Nature.

The Speciality of the current exhibition is that all the Paintings have been designed on Canvases using ink pen and acrylic colour. Two huge Canvases on display having 20ft into 8ft and 10ft into 7ft in sizes portraying Lord Buddha’s Philosophy and concept of Family cum Nature respectively were the centre of attractions in the whole Gallery. These kind of artworks by Pen and Ink on Giant sized of Canvases are rarest of nature and first of its kind in India. The other worthy exhibits include Shri Sahu’s design of National level awards trophies and mementos like Arjun, Dronacharya, Tenjing Norge and Dhyanchand, Memorial coin for 200 years celebration of Paika Mutiny, Logo cum Postal Stamp on Naba Kalebar of Lord Jagannath and Models of much admired and awarded Tabloids of Odisha displayed during Republic Day Parades on the themes of Khandagiri – Udayagiri’s Cave architecture, Boat Sailing Ceremony, Dola Melan and Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj. The Highlight of the Mega Art Event also include demonstration of Six Music CD’s entitled ‘Swarabarna’, produced by Shri Sahu depicting versatility of his aesthetic acumen.

This is the Fourth One Man Art Show of Shri Sahu. Earlier he had Highly Popular solo Exhibitions in Bhubaneswar, New Delhi and U.S.A.

As a professor in famous B.K.Art College in Bhubaneswar for Several Years and as Secretary of Odisha State Lalit Kala Akademi, Gajendra Prasad Sahu has had several spectacular and tangible contributions to enrich the art arena in Odisha as well as in National Level.

The on going Exhibition at Habitat Centre by Shri Sahu has been greatly appreciated by visiting dignitaries, discriminating art lovers, collectors, connoisseurs, critics, artists and art gallery professionals.