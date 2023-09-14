PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crores in Bina, Madhya Pradesh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs. 50,700 crore in Bina, Madhya Pradesh today. The projects include the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to be developed at a cost of about Rs. 49,000 crores; a Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone in Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that Bundelkhand is a land of warriors. He mentioned visiting Sagar in Madhya Pradesh within one month and thanked the Madhya Pradesh Government for the opportunity. He also recalled taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the memorial of Sant Ravidas Ji.

The Prime Minister said that today’s projects will give new energy to the development of the region. He informed that the central government is spending 50 thousand crore rupees on these projects which is more than the Budget of many states of the country. “This indicates the enormity of our resolutions for Madhya Pradesh”, he added.

In the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister said that every citizen of the country has taken the resolve to transform India into a developed country. Underlining the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister emphasized reducing imports and pointed out that India is dependent on foreign nations for petrol and diesel as well as petrochemical products. Referring to the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery, Shri Modi said that it will be a step forward in the direction of Atmanirbharta in the petrochemical industry. The Prime Minister gave examples of plastic products like pipes, taps, furniture, paint, car parts, medical equipment, packaging material, and agricultural equipment among others and said that petrochemicals have a crucial role to play in its production. “I guarantee you that the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery will spur growth in the entire region and take development to new heights”, the Prime Minister said as he mentioned that it will not only give rise to new industries but benefit the small farmers and entrepreneurs and also create thousands of opportunities for the youth. Talking about the importance of the manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister informed about the start of work on 10 new industrial projects today. He mentioned that the projects in Narmadapuram, Indore and Ratlam will enhance the industrial prowess of Madhya Pradesh which will benefit all.

Throwing light on the importance of transparency in governance and exterminating corruption for the development of any state or country, the Prime Minister recalled the time when Madhya Pradesh was considered one of the most fragile and weak states in the country. “Those who ruled in Madhya Pradesh for decades had nothing to offer apart from crime and corruption”, Shri Modi interjected. Recalling how the criminals in the state had a free hand and the lack of public trust in law and order, Shri Modi said that such circumstances drove the industries away from the state. He mentioned that the present government has made utmost efforts to change the situation in Madhya Pradesh since they were first elected. Highlighting the achievements, the Prime Minister gave examples of restoring law and order and getting rid of the fear in the citizen’s minds, construction of roads and electricity supply. He said that the improved connectivity has created a positive environment in the state where big industries are ready to set up factories. Shri Modi expressed confidence that Madhya Pradesh will scale new heights of industrial development in the next few years.

The Prime Minister said today’s New Bharat is transforming rapidly, referring to his call for getting rid of the mentality of slavery and moving ahead with ‘Sabka Prayas’. “India has left behind the mentality of slavery and has now started moving forward with the confidence of being independent”, he said. He said that this was reflected in the recently held G20 which became a movement for everyone and all felt proud of the country’s achievements. The Prime Minister credited the people for the stupendous success of the G20. “This is a success of 140 crore Indians”, he said. He said that events in different cities showcased Bharat’s diversity and capabilities and impressed the visitors a great deal. He mentioned the impact of G20 events in Khajuraho, Indore and Bhopal and said that it has enhanced the image of Madhya Pradesh in the eyes of the world.

The Prime Minister said that on the one hand, the new Bharat is showing its expertise in bringing the world together and emerging as a Vishwamitra, while on the other hand, there are certain organizations that are hell-bent on dividing the nation and the society. Referring to the recently formed coalition, the Prime Minister said that their policies are limited to attacking Indian values and destroying the thousand-year-old ideology, principles and traditions that serve to unite one and all. Pointing out that the newly formed coalition wants to put an end to Sanatan, the Prime Minister mentioned Devi Ahilyabai Holkar who protected the faith of the country with her social work, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi who challenged the British, Mahatma Gandhi whose untouchability movement was inspired by Lord Shri Ram, Swami Vivekananda who made people aware about the various evils of the society, and Lokmanya Tilak who took the initiative to protect Mother India and linked Ganesh Puja with the freedom movement

The Prime Minister continued on the power of Sanatan which inspired the warriors of the freedom struggle, which reflected Sant Ravidas, Mata Shabri, and Maharshi Valmiki. He warned against those who want to break Sanatan which has kept India united and cautioned the people to be vigilant against such tendencies.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is dedicated to the devotion to the country and public service. He said priority to the deprived is the fundamental mantra of the government which is a sensitive government. The Prime Minister also talked about the pro-people steps of help during the pandemic, free ration to 80 crore people.

The Prime Minister said “It is our continuous effort that Madhya Pradesh reaches new heights of development, the life of every family in Madhya Pradesh becomes easy and every home brings prosperity. The track record of Modi’s guarantee is in front of you”. He informed about 40 lakh pucca houses in the state for the poor and fulfilling the guarantees for toilets, free medical treatment, bank accounts, and smokeless kitchens. He also mentioned the reduction of gas cylinder prices on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “Due to this, the beneficiary sisters of Ujjwala are now getting the cylinder at Rs 400 cheaper”, he said. “Therefore, yesterday the Central Government took another big decision. Now 75 lakh more sisters in the country will be given free gas connections. Our aim is that no sister should be left out of gas connection”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister underlined that the government is working with full sincerity to fulfill its every guarantee. He mentioned eliminating the middleman which ensured full benefits to every beneficiary and gave the example of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi where every farmer who is a beneficiary has received Rs 28,000 directly to his bank account. The Prime Minister informed that the government has spent more than Rs 2,60,000 crores on this scheme.

In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister said that the Central Government has made efforts to reduce the cost of farmers and provide cheap fertilizers and informed about the expenditure of more than Rs 10 lakh crores in 9 years. He mentioned that a bag of urea which costs up to Rs 3000 for American farmers is made available to Indian farmers for less than Rs 300. He pointed out the urea scams of the past worth thousands of crores of rupees and interjected that the same urea is now easily available everywhere.

“Who knows the importance of irrigation better than Bundelkhand”, the Prime Minister exclaimed as he highlighted the work done on irrigation projects in Bundelkhand by the double-engine government. The Prime Minister mentioned Ken-Betwa Link Canal and said that it will greatly benefit the farmers of many districts of this region including Bundelkhand. Throwing light on the government’s efforts to provide piped water to every household, the Prime Minister informed that in just 4 years, tap water has been supplied to approximately 10 crore new families across the country while 65 lakh families have received piped water in Madhya Pradesh. “In Bundelkhand, work is also being done on a large scale on creating water sources under the Atal GroundWater Scheme”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister remarked that the government is fully committed to the development of this region and mentioned that the auspicious occasion of the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati will be celebrated with great pomp and show on October 5th 2023.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister underlined that the poor, Dalits, backward classes and tribals have benefited the most from the efforts of our government. “The model of giving priority to the deprived, ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is showing the way to the world today”, Shri Modi said as he highlighted that the nation is working towards the goal of becoming one of the top-3 economies of the world. “Madhya Pradesh will play a big role in making India top-3”, he said as he underlined that new opportunities will be created for the farmers, industries and the youth. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the projects of today will further accelerate the rapid development of the state. “The next 5 years will give new heights to the development of Madhya Pradesh”, Shri Modi concluded.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri among others were present on the occasion.

Background

In a step that will provide a major stimulus to industrial development in the state, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This state-of-the-art refinery, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 49,000 crores will produce about 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are vital components for various sectors like textiles, packaging, pharma, among others. This will reduce the country’s import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of ten projects namely ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram’ will be developed at more than Rs 460 crore and will be a step towards economic growth and employment generation in the region. The ‘IT Park 3 and 4’ in Indore, will be built at a cost of about 550 crores, provide impetus to the IT and ITES sector and open new employment opportunities for the youth.

Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals among others. The park will be well connected to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway. It will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crore.