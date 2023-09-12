Tata Steel Celebrates Volunteering Week with Impactful Initiatives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Employees and family members of Tata Steel in different operating locations in Odisha participated in various voluntary work during Tata Steel Volunteering Week, a week-long celebration of community engagement. Beginning on August 25, 2023, it was held at various Tata Steel locations, including Tata Steel Bhubaneswar, Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM), Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK), and other locations, and featured a diverse range of volunteer activities aimed at making a positive impact on society.

In Bhubaneswar, Tata Steel employees kicked off the week with enthusiasm, showcasing their dedication to community welfare. The key highlights of this initiative at Prativa Ashram, an orphanage in Bhubaneswar, included the donation of ration and medicine to support the well-being of 30 boarders.

Career counselling sessions were conducted for boarders studying above standard 10, providing valuable insights into various career opportunities.

At Tata Steel Meramandali, employees, led by Mohit Das, Chief Corporate Services, TSM, initiated the Tata Steel Volunteering Week with a dedicated Monsoon Road Safety Awareness Campaign. Organised in association with local administration and the local community, it included informative leaflet distribution to drivers and pedestrians, nukkad natak, by the security department. Awareness initiatives regarding man-animal conflict, particularly concerning elephants, in Hindol were also organised.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) employees volunteered for a Monsoon Road Safety Awareness Programme, Spoken English, and Career Counselling session at NIIT Foundation, Duburi. Interactive awareness sessions on various important topics, including good and bad touch, self-defence techniques, confidence building, health and hygiene, electrical safety, and disaster management, have also been conducted at TSK premises for Junior college students. The week’s activities have engaged students and children from local schools and orphanages and have included plantation programmes, health check-up camps, and career counselling sessions.

And all other locations participated by organising small local activities, respectively. The Tata Steel Volunteering Week is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the world.