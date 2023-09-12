NTPC Ltd. pays Final Dividend of Rs. 2,908.99 Crore for FY 2022-23

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd., India’s leading power generation company, has announced the payment of its Final Dividend for the financial year 2022-23. This Final Dividend payment of Rs 2908.99 crore constitutes 30.00% of the paid-up equity share capital of NTPC Ltd.

The total dividend disbursed for FY 2022-23 stands at an impressive Rs. 7,030.08 crore, being 41% of the Profit After Tax (PAT) for the financial year.

This marks the 30th consecutive year in which the company has distributed dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors.

As a key player in the Indian energy sector, NTPC Ltd. continues to drive excellence, sustainable growth, and shareholder satisfaction through its strategic initiatives and robust financial performance.