Tata Steel BSL observes month-long national road safety campaign

Narendrapur: Tata Steel BSL has oragnised a series of awareness sessions among its employees, the community and the commuters of NH 55 near its plant located at Narendapur, in Dhenkanal district of Odisha as part of the celebration of National Road Safety Month 2021.

Today Mr Basant Kumar Majhi, Regional Transport Officer, Dhenkanal had joined one of the awareness drives held at the plant gate on NH 55, along with the senior executives of Tata Steel BSL, Mr Agam Kumar, Chief, Safety, Mr Goutam Hazra, AVP, Safety, Mr Deepak Kumar, GM, Security and other officers. The commuters were communicated on various road safety rules and were given leaflets and badges on the same. Besides Mr Majhi also awarded selected drivers and employees of the steel major who have demonstrated exemplary road safety practices and addressed them in a small function organised in the company premises.

While the National Road Safety Month 2021 is being observed from 18th of January, 2021 across the country, Tata Steel BSL has been observing it since beginning of January, 2021. During this period various road safety initiatives like quizzes, awareness sessions, training programmes have been organised for the employees.

To carry forward the message to the community, with support from its CSR wing, safety officers of the company have also interacted with the youth and students of Kusupanga village of Odapada block and Khaliberana village under Hindol block and a special session was organised on domestic and road safety for the office bearers one of the cooperative societies of the women – Gruhalaxmi, whose members are spread across many nearby villages.

As a responsible corporate, Tata Steel BSL has taken many proactive steps to improve road safety standards in the plant including monitoring of drivers under influence of alcohol, speed of vehicles, ensuring separate lane for riders, parking space for heavy vehicles, deployment of reflective indicators on barricades, restriction of heavy vehicles in peak hour, automated drop gate at Loco Level Crossing, etc.

