Adani Foundation organises two days progressive farmers exposure visit

Dhamra: To enhance the knowledge and skills for adoption of organic farming and improvement of soil management practice in crop production, Adani Foundation the CSR wing of Adani Dhamra Port has organized a two day long exposure visit for 45 marginal & small farmers from its 8 periphery GPs to Naichhanpur village, Near Betada of BasudevPur block & Maa Mati training center at Kothabada, Dandamakundapur of Pipili block on 7th and 8th February 2021.

On 7th February, the farmers got exposed to the organic farming orchard of commercial & exotic vegetables developed by Mr. Ratikanta Sahoo with the support of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bhadrak in 7 acre of land at Naichhanapur near Betada village of Basudevpur block, Bhadrak. They have interacted with Mr. Sahoo on the package of practices for cultivation of elephant foot yam with live demonstration of organic seed treatment by trico derma viridi seed treating materials.

On 8th February 2021, the farmers were taken to Maa Mati training center, which is concentrating on organic farming at Kothabada, near Dandamakundapur of Pipili Block. The farmers were oriented by various subject specific experts on the concept of organic farming and the process to take it up as a business model. During the visit, the Managing Director of Maa Mati Mr. Prabodh Kumar Mohanty deliberated on the organic farming and lead the farmers to various demonstration sites of the training center, focusing on high value crop, green manure, commercial fish pond, vermi compost, low cost farm mechanization, exotic vegetable and also the models developed by his institute and local farmers.

The exposure visit has brought a skill and knowledge enhancement opportunity for the participating farmers and we are thankful to Adani Dhamra Port for this initiative said Mr. Balabhadra Lenka, one of the participant of the exposure visit from Jagula Gram Panchayat.