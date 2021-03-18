Tata Steel BSL conducts a full-scale mock drill for emergency preparedness

Narendrapur: Tata Steel BSL has conducted a full-scale mock drill to test the emergency preparedness following an imaginary leakage of gas from a LD gas holder inside the plant. Organised by the safety department, the exercise was conducted as per the directive of District Crisis Group (DCG), Dhenkanal setting in motion the formation of different teams.

Er. Sudhansu Sekhar Sahoo, Assistant Director, F&B, Dhenkanal Zone, Mr Niranjan Sethi, IIC, Kantabania, Mr Soumendra Mohanty, Assistant Regional Officer, Angul, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Mr. Sumanta K. Khumari, Assistant Fire Officer, Hindol Road and other members of the DCG were present on the occasion.

From Tata Steel BSL Mr H Maheshbabu, Chief, Steel Making, Mr Vijaynath Mishra, Head, Utilities, participated in the drill which was coordinated under the supervision of Mr Agam Kumar, Chief, Safety and Mr Asish Panda, AVP, Safety.

Appreciating the exercise, Er Sahoo said it is heartening to see such a high level of an emergency preparedness and encouraged other DCG members to conduct similar mock drills in their factories.

Representatives from different industries like Nava Bharat, MGM, Rungta Mines, Rungta Ferro Alloys and Sakti Sugar also shared their valuable feedback on emergency preparedness.

