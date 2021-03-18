Awareness session on ‘Dental hygiene’ under Tata Volunteering week

Joda: As part of the 15th edition of Tata Volunteering week celebrations, an awareness session on ‘Dental hygiene’ was organised at Community Resource Centre of Munda Sahi, Banspani under Joda block of Keonjhar district on Thursday.

Apart from a fun-filled awareness session with the children on dental hygiene, the officials of Tata Steel along with officials of Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) distributed dental kit comprising toothbrush, toothpaste and tongue cleaner to more than 50 children of the region.

It may be noted here that Tata Volunteering Week (TVW), celebrated in March and September every year, brings together Tata employees, their family members and retired Tata colleagues worldwide to participate in small acts of volunteering. During this month-long programme, a beeline of activities has been planned at Joda which includes awareness sessions, competitions among school children, distribution of study materials, sports equipment, awareness on menstrual hygiene among women, awareness on flora & fauna among children, etc.