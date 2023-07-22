Tata Power joins hands with leading Odisha Universities to empower youth of Odisha to be Industry and Employment Ready in Power Sector

Tata Power has consistently supported and empowered youth by making them with future-ready skills. In line with this commitment, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 2 leading universities of Bhubaneswar- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Silicon Institute of Technology. This collaboration aims to nurture students pursuing courses on emerging trends and technologies in the power sector.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Subir Verma, Head HR – T&D Cluster Companies, Tata Power, and representatives from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Silicon Institute of Technology (SIT) respectively in Bhubaneswar. The presence of senior officials from both organizations during the signing ceremony exemplified the shared objective of bridging the gap between education and employability.

As part of the ‘Sparsh’ and ‘Train to Hire’ programs, Tata Power seeks to provide hands-on experience to young individuals, enabling them to develop the necessary skills and confidence for job roles in the power sector. This partnership will nurture and train enthusiasts of the power distribution sector through advanced training programs and modules in areas such as automation systems, regulations and standards, smart meter technology, energy auditing, and meter testing.

The company will develop customised training modules for engineering and diploma students, enhancing their knowledge competency and sharing best practices. Students who undergo this program will be considered during the recruitment process.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, commented on the association stating, “We are committed to nurture young minds by imparting relevant training and building value for the future. Through this partnership, we aim for a mutually enriching association and create a pool of skilled talent.”

Mr. Subir Verma, Head HR – T&D Cluster Companies at Tata Power, spoke about the association, saying, “Skilled workforce is a critical factor contributing to industry’s growth, and the partnership will help nurture new talent with the required skill development courses and programmes. We aim to share our best practices and experience in the field and transform educated individuals in Odisha into industry-ready talent. We are delighted to join hands with leading universities of Odisha to nurture talent for the power distribution sector in India.