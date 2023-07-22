New Delhi: Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan attend Odisha Journalism Award 2023 in New Delhi. Odisha Journalism Award-2023 confered to 5 journalists. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur light the ceremonial lamp at the 5th Odisha Journalism Award 2023 in New Delhi. Patanjali Ayurveda Chairman Acharya Balkrishan also present at the event.

Odisha Journalism Award 2023 confered on Chief Editor of Kalinga TV Soumyajit Patnaik, DGM (News) Bhabani Shankar Tripathy of ‘Sambad’, Executive Editor of Argus News Durgashish, Western Odisha Chief of OTV Manoranjan Joshi and Chief News Coordinator of Prameya Sudeep Kumar Rout. Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan handed over the award. Union Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and Patanjali Ayurveda Chairman Balkrushna attended the event as special guests.

“It was an honour to be present at the 5th Odisha Journalism Award 2023 in New Delhi alongside my ministerial colleague, Shri

Dharmendra Pradhan ji. The event was organised by the Pallibani Mission, which has done commendable work in promoting Odia language & literature. I strongly believe in the pivotal role played by regional language media in informing, educating, & shaping public opinion. As we recognise & honour journalists for their remarkable work, I would like to underline that journalists will have to play a pivotal role in fighting against the menace of “Fake News”,” said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Priya Sehgal, executive editor of News X, will moderate the program. ‘Odisha Journalism Award’ 2023 in a special programme organised by the ‘Pallibani’ at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Saturday.