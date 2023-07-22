Anurag Singh Thakur to felicitate Fit India Quiz 2022 State round winners in Mumbai tomorrow

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will be hosting a felicitation ceremony for the State Rounds winners of the 2nd Fit India Quiz on July 23, 2023 at the BKC in Bandra, Mumbai. The ceremony will be graced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur.

The state-level winners of the Fit India Quiz 2022 will be felicitated at the ceremony on Sunday. They will be awarded cash prizes and certificates. The Fit India Quiz is a part of the Fit India Movement, which was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2019. The movement aims to make India a fitter and healthier nation.

The Fit India Quiz 2022 is India’s biggest quiz on sports and fitness with the cash prize of ₹ 3.25 crore to school and students. The 2nd edition of the Fit India National Fitness and Sports Quiz for Schools was launched on 29th August last year on the eve of the National Sports Day by Union Minister, Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State, Youth Affairs & Sports and Ministry of Home Affairs, Shri Nisith Pramanik, in the presence of Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. The quiz covers a wide range of topics related to India’s rich sporting history, fitness, and nutrition.